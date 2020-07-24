Food fight: When a DoorDash delivery was accidentally dropped at the wrong address on Old Country Road in Belmont, the person meant to receive the delivery started throwing food at the delivery person, it was reported at 9:36 p.m. Monday, July 20.
MILLBRAE
Burglary. Someone burglarized a car on Skyline Boulevard and stole $1,450 worth of property, it was reported at 7:53 p.m. Monday, July 20.
Burglary. Someone smashed a window of a car on Adrian Road and stole an assortment of clothing valued at $3,625, it was reported at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, July 18.
Battery. Someone was arrested on Rollisons Road after they hit a restaurant employee, fled the scene and later made additional threats toward law enforcement, it was reported on Wednesday, July 15.
Shoplifting. A person, under the influence of alcohol, was arrested after shoplifting from a store on South El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday, July 8.
Shoplifting. A person was arrested after stealing $167 worth of stolen property from a drug store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:16 a.m. Tuesday, July 7.
SAN BRUNO
Suspicious person. A person on San Antonio and Santa Domingo avenues threw items at passing vehicles, it was reported at 12:44 a.m. Sunday, July 12.
Fraud. A person on Huntington Avenue attempted to book a hotel room with a fake credit card, it was reported at 12:36 a.m. Friday, July 11.
Burglary. Someone broke into five vehicles on Huntington Avenue, it was reported at 12:03 a.m. Monday, July 6.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone who had been stalking another person was seen again on Crystal Springs Road, it was reported at 10:42 a.m. Monday, July 6.
Intoxicated in public. An intoxicated person was yelling and hitting cars with their hands on Angus Avenue, it was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 5.
Fireworks. People threw fireworks out of their vehicle on Georgia and Milton avenues and drove off, it was reported at 12:03 a.m. Saturday, July 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.