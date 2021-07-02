Driving the panhandle: Someone wearing a baseball cap was driving around a parking lot on Cherry Avenue in San Bruno aggressively asking people for money and verbally denigrating those who refused, it was reported 2:27 p.m. Sunday, June 20.
SAN CARLOS
Citation. A man was issued a citation after stealing approximately $39 in items from a retail store on the 1300 block of San Carlos Avenue at 11:33 p.m. Monday, June 21. He was also found to be concealing and destroying evidence, and was in possession of controlled substances.
Citation. A man was contacted for a traffic stop on East San Carlos Avenue and was found to be driving a vehicle without an interlock device and on a suspended license. Controlled substances were also discovered in the vehicle, and he received a citation, it was reported 3:51 a.m. Monday, June 21.
Burglary. Someone entered a restaurant on the 700 block of Laurel Street after hours and stole a cash register containing approximately $1,100, it was reported Saturday, June 19.
Grand theft. Someone contacted a woman through Craiglist between Friday, May 21, and Friday, June 18, to buy a piece of furniture. They sent her a fraudulent check and the loss totaled at $3,365.
