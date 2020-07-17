They almost had an art attack: A person reported graffiti on rocks on Howard Avenue in Burlingame, but it was done by children as an art project, it was reported at 10:14 a.m. Sunday, June 28.
BURLINGAME
Assault. Someone on Rollins Road tried to hit a gas station attendant, it was reported at 5:48 p.m. Saturday, July 4.
Intoxicated subject. An intoxicated person on Broadway threw cigarettes and shouted racial slurs, it was reported at 8:48 p.m. Friday, July 3.
Grand theft. A person stole construction equipment from Beach Road, it was reported at 9:55 a.m. Monday, June 29.
Assault. A person was arrested for battery and threats, it was reported at 9:40 a.m. Saturday, June 27.
Intoxicated subject. An intoxicated person stood in front of a bar on Broadway Avenue, it was reported at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
BELMONT
Battery. An officer initiated activity at Old County Road, it was reported at 6:39 p.m., Sunday, June 28.
Minor injury accident. A person was hit by a car on Terrace Drive and sustained minimal injuries, it was reported at 10:48 p.m., Saturday, June 27.
Theft. A person stole a speaker from Old County Road, it was reported at 8:55 p.m. Friday, June 26.
Theft. A theft occurred on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday, June 17.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from City Hall parking lot, it was reported at Twin Pines Lane at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, June 16.
