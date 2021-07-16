The night just got spicy: A man and woman were getting into a Volkswagen sedan on Bridgepointe Parkway in San Mateo and threatened to use pepper spray on someone, it was reported 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, June 29.
SAN MATEO
Vandalism. Someone slashed the tires of a vehicle on First Avenue, it was reported 9:54 a.m. Monday, July 5.
Suspicious persons. Two men walking dogs on Parrott Drive were trying to open the doors of vehicles and houses, it was reported 9:14 p.m. Sunday, July 4.
Suspicious person. A man was threatening to urinate on people and began to pull his pants down on J. Hart Clinton Drive, it was reported 9:34 a.m. Friday, July 2.
Disturbance. A woman was outside yelling and screaming and drawing on the sidewalk on 36th Avenue, it was reported 7:44 a.m. Friday, July 2.
Intoxicated subject. A man wearing a red and black plaid shirt was yelling at all of the employees inside a store on Eighth Avenue which he has attempted to steal from before, it was reported 4:02 p.m. Thursday, July 1.
Theft. An employee was caught stealing money out of the cash register at a store on Bridgepointe Parkway, it was reported 1:23 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.
SAN BRUNO
Arrest. Someone driving under the influence was arrested on Rollingwood Drive, it was reported 11:04 p.m. Tuesday, July 6.
Accident. A maroon Honda van hit a parked black Hyundai on Huntington Avenue, it was reported 11:02 a.m. Tuesday, July 6.
Fireworks complaint. A group was heard lighting fireworks on the corner of Georgia and Milton avenues, it was reported 12:07 a.m. Monday, July 5.
Fireworks complaint. Fifteen people were heard setting off fireworks on Santa Lucia Avenue, it was reported 9:10 p.m. Sunday, July 4.
Arrest. Someone driving under the influence crashed into the brick wall of an apartment complex with a gold Toyota Corolla on San Luis Avenue, it was reported at 12:37 a.m. Sunday, July 4.
