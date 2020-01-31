Just trying to clean up her act: A semi-nude woman in her 40s was bathing in a fountain on Broadway in Redwood City, it was reported at 12:19 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
Redwood City
Petty theft. Someone reportedly on meth stole three beers on El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:53 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.
Battery. A woman threw a glass bottle at someone on Marshall Street, it was reported at 5:26 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
ID theft. Someone attempted to open a bank account using someone else’s Social Security number on MacDonald Street, it was reported at 12:43 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
Domestic violence. A woman said she was hit by a man, it was reported at 8:37 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
Noise complaint. Someone on a motorized skateboard was going up and down Woodside Road, it was reported at 4:08 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.