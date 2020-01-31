Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Just trying to clean up her act: A semi-nude woman in her 40s was bathing in a fountain on Broadway in Redwood City, it was reported at 12:19 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.

Redwood City

Petty theft. Someone reportedly on meth stole three beers on El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:53 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.

Battery. A woman threw a glass bottle at someone on Marshall Street, it was reported at 5:26 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.

ID theft. Someone attempted to open a bank account using someone else’s Social Security number on MacDonald Street, it was reported at 12:43 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.

Domestic violence. A woman said she was hit by a man, it was reported at 8:37 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.

Noise complaint. Someone on a motorized skateboard was going up and down Woodside Road, it was reported at 4:08 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription