Someone shed some light on this: Someone’s shed was broken into on Tenth Avenue in Redwood City, it was reported at 8:31 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Belmont
Fraud. A customer cashed a fraudulent check worth $4,740, it was reported at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Accident. A student was struck by car in a crosswalk and suffered minor injuries at Alameda de las Pulgas and El Verano Way, it was reported at 8:56 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Citizen assist. Someone sought advice after feeling harassed by an apartment manager on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.
