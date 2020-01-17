Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Sue, chef: Employees at a restaurant were engaged in an altercation involving a knife on the 500 block of Skyway Road in San Carlos, it was reported on 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24

Burlingame

Arrest. A person was harassing guests and management at a hotel and was found to be in violation of a court order, it was reported at 2:18 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10.

Harassment. Harassing phone calls were received on Howard Avenue, it was reported at 3:47 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.

Grand theft. Tools were stolen from a mobile repair shop on Edwards Court, it was reported at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Burglary. A burglary took place on Frontera Way, it was reported at 8:32 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.

Petty theft. Someone’s wallet was stolen at a supermarket, it was reported at 8:18 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription