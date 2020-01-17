Sue, chef: Employees at a restaurant were engaged in an altercation involving a knife on the 500 block of Skyway Road in San Carlos, it was reported on 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24
Burlingame
Arrest. A person was harassing guests and management at a hotel and was found to be in violation of a court order, it was reported at 2:18 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
Harassment. Harassing phone calls were received on Howard Avenue, it was reported at 3:47 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
Grand theft. Tools were stolen from a mobile repair shop on Edwards Court, it was reported at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Burglary. A burglary took place on Frontera Way, it was reported at 8:32 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
Petty theft. Someone’s wallet was stolen at a supermarket, it was reported at 8:18 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29.
