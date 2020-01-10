Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Fuming mad: Someone was yelling at a gas station attendant on El Camino Real in Burlingame, it was reported at 8:42 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.

Millbrae

Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on the 300 Block of Adrian Road, it was reported at 4:33 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.

Arrest. An Oakland resident was arrested for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant on the 100 block of Rollins Road, it was reported at 1:06 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.

Burglary. Someone’s vehicle was broken into on the 100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3.

San Bruno

Burglary. Someone broke into an office building on Piedmont Avenue and stole a sound system, microphone, iPod and pay checks it was reported at 9:04 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6.

Arrest. Someone was arrested on Sneath Lane for driving under the influence of alcohol, it was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.

Brandishing a weapon. Someone was reported brandishing a gun at an employee on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:38 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3.

Arrest. Someone was arrested on San Mateo Avenue for being in possession of narcotics, it was reported at 9:13 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3.

Reckless driver. A man in a gray Chevy Camaro was driving recklessly and smoking marijuana on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:16 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.

