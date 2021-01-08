You should quit: Someone in a black beanie and a dark colored shirt stole a pack of Nicorette on Ralston Avenue in Belmont, it was reported at 11:06 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
SAN MATEO
Accident. A blue sports car hit a couple of parked vehicles on North Fremont Street, it was reported at 7:18 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
Stolen vehicle: Someone reported that their 2018 gray Mazda CX5 was stolen on Darlene Avenue, it was reported at 8:19 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
Burglary. Someone reported that a red sedan was broken into Woodward Way, it was reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
BELMONT
Stolen vehicle. A motorcycle was stolen from a carport on Granada Street, it was reported at 7:33 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
Theft. Mailboxes were broken into on Irene Court, it was reported at 6:31 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Sem Lane, it was reported at 4:50 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of narcotics on the 100 block of Carlmont Drive, it was reported at 5:10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
Battery. Someone’s brother was threatening to shoot others in their residence with a BB gun on Sunnyslope Avenue, it was reported at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Trespassing. Someone was trespassing at Costco on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 3:16 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
Vehicle stolen. A vehicle was stolen at Hotel Focus on Mitchell Avenue, it was reported at 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
Grand theft. There was a report of theft on Linden Avenue, it was reported at 10:36 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
Narcotics. There was a case of narcotics on Pointe View Place, it was reported at 10:24 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
