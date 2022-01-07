Really? — A man on the 1000 block of Bransten Road in San Carlos was arrested for refusing to stop after caught jaywalking, it was reported 10:48 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.
SAN CARLOS
Vehicle burglary. Someone burglarized a vehicle on the 1500 block of Laurel Street, causing $2,000 in damages, it was reported 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Vehicle burglary. Someone broke into a toolbox on a truck on the 800 block of East San Carlos Avenue, it was reported 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Citation. A woman on the 900 block of El Camino Real was cited for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 1:01 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26.
REDWOOD CITY
Citation. A man was standing in a driveway yelling racial comments at the people inside the house which led to a citation, it was reported 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Disturbance. A woman was yelling at a male to get out and things were being thrown, it was reported 10:39 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.
Hit-and-run. Someone backed into a vehicle in a parking lot on Middlefield Road and took off, it was reported 10:46 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.