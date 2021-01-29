Light ’em up: People on bikes were throwing fireworks on Hillsdale Boulevard in Foster City, it was reported at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.
BURLINGAME
Assault. Someone was arrested after a domestic dispute on California Drive, it was reported at 10:57 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing packages on Chula Vista Avenue, it was reported at 5:06 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
Petty theft. Someone stole items from an unlocked vehicle on Howard Avenue, it was reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of stolen property on Sherman Avenue, it was reported at 3:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
Petty theft. Someone reported that their license plate was stolen on Rollins Road, it was reported at 6:47 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22.
FOSTER CITY
Bike theft. Two bikes were stolen from a carport on Catamaran Street, it was reported at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Bike theft. Someone reported two bikes and trailers were stolen from a parking lot on Shell Boulevard, it was reported at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Petty theft. Someone rummaged through two vehicles and stole a total of $50 in coins on Avalon Avenue, it was reported at 10:06 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested for vehicle theft, auto burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia on Tampa Court, it was reported at 2:49 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on Plaza View Lane, it was reported at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Petty theft. Packages worth $140 were stolen on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
