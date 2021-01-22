Left feeling deflated: Air was let out of someone's vehicle’s tires and their driver’s side door keyed on National Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported at 11:16 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15.
MILLBRAE
Residential burglary. Someone entered a secured garage and forced open a locked storage unit, stealing items worth about $1,000 on the 1300 block of Broadway, it was reported between July of 2019 and Thursday, Jan. 7.
Arrest. A Walnut Creek resident was arrested for shoplifting at a retail store on the 100 block of South El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.
SAN BRUNO
Drunk driver. Drunk driving occurred on Linden Avenue, it was reported at 9:04 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.
Petty theft. Someone’s vehicle was stolen and they were being shot with a pellet gun after chasing them on Atlantic Avenue, it was reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.
Arrest. Two people were arrested after sitting inside a black Honda with no plates over 15 minutes on Palm Court, it was reported at 9:03 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.
