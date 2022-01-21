Once upon a time in Redwood City — A man carrying a guitar was cursing and yelling “I’m going to get you,” on Veterans Boulevard in Redwood City, it was reported 4:16 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9.
FOSTER CITY
Citation. Someone on Metro Center Boulevard was cited for shoplifting, it was reported 4:18 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9.
Arrest. A man on Edgewater Boulevard was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, it was reported 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan, 9.
Vehicle theft. Someone on Pilgrim Drive attempted to steal a parked vehicle, it was reported 1:11 p.m. Sunday, Jan, 9.
Vandalism. A vehicle on Avalon Avenue was egged, it was reported 12:42 p.m. Sunday, Jan, 9.
Vehicle theft. A vehicle on Vintage Park Drive was stolen, it was reported 12:41 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.
Commercial burglary. Someone pried into a mailbox on Meridian Bay Lane, it was reported 10:44 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7.
Laser used on aircraft. An aircraft flying near Windsurfer Park on East Third Avenue was hit with a blue laser, it was reported 7:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. A man on the 500 block of Kelly Avenue was arrested for having several outstanding warrants, it was reported 8:57 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7.
Citation. A man on the 200 block of San Mateo Road was cited for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 2:12 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Vehicle theft. Someone stole an unlocked vehicle with keys in the front passenger seat from the 100 block of Gray Whale Cove, it was reported 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.