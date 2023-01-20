Fear the foam — Someone shot at a vehicle with a Nerf gun on Triton Drive in Foster City, it was reported 9:23 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.
MILLBRAE
MILLBRAE
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 100 block of Old Bayshore Highway, it occurred between 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for outstanding felony warrants, shoplifting and resisting arrest on the 600 block of Broadway, it was reported 7:56 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.
Trespassing. A Richmond resident was arrested for trespassing and disturbing customers in a business on the 100 block of Rollins Road, it was reported 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident for two outstanding felony warrants, as well as possession of narcotics and other peoples’ debit cards, credit cards and documents on the 1000 block of El Camino Real. It was reported 1:38 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a vehicle from the 400 block of Hazel Avenue, it occurred between 3-10:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
Citation. A Redwood City resident was cited for possession of suspected methamphetamine on the 1300 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 11:31 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
