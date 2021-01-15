Strange things are afoot at the Circle-K: A case of fraud occurred at Circle K on Airport Boulevard in South San Francisco, it was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29.
SAN CARLOS
Hit-and-run. A hit-and-run with no injuries occurred on the 800 block of Laurel Street, it was reported at 8:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2.
Misdemeanor warrant. A San Francisco resident was cited for a misdemeanor warrant on the 1100 block of Holly Street, it was reported at 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.
Grand theft. Someone obtained $84,883 through fraudulent charges on a resident’s account on the 2700 block of Eaton Avenue, it was reported at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Found property. Two plastic bags with marijuana inside were found on a resident’s lawn on the 600 block of Elm Street, it was reported at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.