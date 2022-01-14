I called the police because ... Someone saw a driver smoking and yawning on the corner of El Camino Real and San Mateo Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported 3:55 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.
SAN BRUNO
Suspicious person. Someone was cited for fare evasion on Huntington Avenue, it was reported 10:12 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31.
Fire. Someone saw wood chips smoking on San Bruno Avenue, it was reported 7:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31.
Reckless driver. Someone saw a driver spinning their tires and revving their engine on the corner of San Felipe and East avenues, it was reported 9:31 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30.
BURLINGAME
Petty theft. Someone stole a package on Rollins Road, it was reported 9:27 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3.
Animal problem. Someone lost their cat on Broadway, it was reported 8:13 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2.
Hit-and-run. Someone hit a parked vehicle on Larkspur Drive, it was reported 1:34 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Dwight Road, it was reported 11:24 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2.
Petty theft. Someone stole a Christmas gift on Floribunda Avenue, it was reported 7:35 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.
