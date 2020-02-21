Hazard reported ahead: Someone reported cones in the road on Farragut Boulevard in Foster City, it was reported at 2:51 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
Belmont
Missing person. Someone’s boyfriend had been missing for four days, it was reported on F Street at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone’s daughter was home alone when a male was seen peeking through a window on Alhambra Drive, it was reported at 3:46 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Suspicious person. Someone reported a suspicious person on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 4:21 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.
Foster City
Auto burglary. Someone reported their vehicle had been broken into on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported at 7:34 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17.
Traffic hazard. Someone reported a vehicle was blocking the road on Pilgrim Drive, it was reported at 9:09 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
