Too much power: Someone said they were receiving phone calls from an unknown number claiming to be PG&E and is scared because they know their address on Klamath Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported at 6:37 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
San Mateo
Auto theft. A vehicle was stolen at the intersection of West 25th Avenue and Flores Street, it was reported at 11:28 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
Auto theft. A gray Audi was stolen from a garage on North Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 11:11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
Vandalism. A car’s window was smashed on Bridgepointe Parkway, it was reported at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Welfare check. An elderly man in a periwinkle overcoat appeared disoriented on North El Camino Real, it was reported at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Fraud. Someone attempted to open a Verizon account using another person’s name on San Benito Street, it was reported at 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Suspicious vehicle. A blue Porsche was driving up and down the street and doing doughnuts in the school parking lot on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported at 7:28 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.