Cart them away: Someone was arrested for public drunkenness after falling into shopping carts on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 12:02 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
Redwood City
Stolen vehicle. A silver 2006 Infiniti M45 was stolen on Hess Road, it was reported at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
Disturbance. Someone was publicly intoxicated on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:35 p.m. Thursday Jan. 30.
Arrest. The driver of a black GMC truck was arrested for driving down the wrong side of the road on Woodside Road, it was reported at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Trespassing. Someone was cited for trespassing on Woodside Road, it was reported at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
South San Francisco
Burglary. A burglary occurred at Forward Intermodal Systems on Mitchell Avenue, it was reported at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Vehicle stolen. A vehicle was stolen at Jack in the Box on South Spruce Avenue, it was reported at 3:12 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Strong arm robbery. A strong arm robbery occurred on Grand Avenue, it was reported at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
