Daily Journal police reports generic logo

It’s poop again: A bag of excrement was placed at someone’s door on Lemoore Drive in Redwood City, it was reported at 10:07 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.

Redwood City

Property damage. A vehicle hit a fire hydrant and caused it to shoot water 30 feet into the air on Tramanto Drive, it was reported at 10:42 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.

Battery. Someone was kicked out of a bar and hit in the face by a bartender on Brewster Avenue, it was reported at 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.

Hit-and-run. Someone said their daughter had been hit by a vehicle while riding their skateboard down Woodside Road and the vehicle drove off, it was reported at 10:13 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription