It’s poop again: A bag of excrement was placed at someone’s door on Lemoore Drive in Redwood City, it was reported at 10:07 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
Redwood City
Property damage. A vehicle hit a fire hydrant and caused it to shoot water 30 feet into the air on Tramanto Drive, it was reported at 10:42 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
Battery. Someone was kicked out of a bar and hit in the face by a bartender on Brewster Avenue, it was reported at 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
Hit-and-run. Someone said their daughter had been hit by a vehicle while riding their skateboard down Woodside Road and the vehicle drove off, it was reported at 10:13 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.