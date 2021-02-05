That’s ruff: Someone reported a dog on a balcony crying on Bounty Drive in Foster City, it was reported at 9:49 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.
FOSTER CITY
Petty theft. An unlocked vehicle was broken into on Shooting Star Isle, it was reported at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Petty theft. There was an attempted theft from an unlocked vehicle on Port Royal Avenue, it was reported at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Disturbance. Someone was being harassed and requested advice on Saint Kitts Lane, it was reported at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Petty theft. A padlock was cut and items were stolen on Lakeside Drive, it was reported at 7:56 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Traffic hazard. An officer removed several large branches off Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.
REDWOOD CITY
Accident. There was an accident between a Ford pickup truck and a brown Mustang on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:53 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 26.
Stolen vehicle. A silver Chevrolet truck was stolen on Whipple Avenue, it was reported at 4:23 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 26.
Grand theft. Bikes were stolen from a resident’s backyard on Jeter Street, it was reported at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 26.
Grand theft. A resident wired money to whom she thought was her real estate agent on Myrtle Street, it was reported at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday Jan. 26.
Gunshots heard. A gunshot was heard on Regent Street, it was reported at 6:39 a.m. Tuesday Jan. 26.
Burglary commercial report. A janitor discovered a room was broken into on Vera Avenue, it was reported at 4:37 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.
