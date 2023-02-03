Hard on the palette — Someone stole paint supplies from a supply store on Carolan Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported 10:50 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
BELMONT
Battery. An employee of a care giving company pushed another employee and twisted their wrists, it was reported 5:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.
Theft. Someone stole a rear licence plate from a vehicle parked on Carlmont Drive, it was reported 11:07 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.
Assault. Someone hit a man in the face on F Street, it was reported 3:23 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone pulled a gun on another driver on Highway 101, it was reported 1:10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
Theft. Someone left a store on El Camino Real with a cart full of items, it was reported 7:34 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Disturbance. Someone assaulted a juvenile girl at a playground on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 9:24 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Theft. Someone stole two items from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:49 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody on Ralston Avenue and Twin Dolphin Road, it was reported 1:57 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
Theft. Someone stole a package from an apartment on Continentals Way, it was reported 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
