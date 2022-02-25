Well, poop — Someone shattered a window of a vehicle on the 2200 block of Carmelita Drive in San Carlos and stole a gray bag with diapers in it causing a total loss of $400, it was reported 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
FOSTER CITY
Petty theft. Someone stole $2,000 worth of items from an unlocked vehicle on Shell Boulevard, it was reported 4:31 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Shoplifting. Two people stole $2,000 worth of alcohol from a store on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported 9:54 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Vandalism. Someone vandalized a car on Chess Drive, it was reported 9:28 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Bike theft. Someone stole a $100 bike from a driveway on Chesapeake Avenue, it was reported 3:18 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Foster City Boulevard, causing a loss of $500, it was reported 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. Someone on Main Street was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 6:01 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
Arrest. Someone on the 100 block of San Mateo Road was arrested for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 1:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a vehicle from the 1100 block of Main Street, it was reported 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Arrest. Someone on the 100 block of North Cabrillo Highway was arrested for being under the influence of a stimulant, it was reported 12:17 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Arrest. A man on the 100 block of Main Street was arrested after being caught shoplifting, it was reported 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.
SAN CARLOS
Citation. Someone on San Carlos Avenue was cited for having two misdemeanor warrants and driving with a suspended license, it was reported 11:35 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.
Citation. Someone on Belmont Avenue was cited for having two misdemeanor warrants out of Palo Alto, it was reported 9:44 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.
Stolen vehicle. Someone took a vehicle from the 1100 block of Eaton Avenue without the consent of the owner, it was reported 8:12 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.
Citation. Someone on the 1800 block of El Camino Real was cited for possessing illegal narcotics, it was reported 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.