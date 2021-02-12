Sounds like trouble: There was a complaint about a loud party on Continentals Way in Belmont, it was reported at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.
BURLINGAME
Petty theft. There was theft from a retail store on Howard Avenue, it was reported at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stolen property on California Drive, it was reported at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Burglary. There was a theft from a locked vehicle on Victoria Road, it was reported at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Grand theft. An ex-significant other took items from a resident’s house on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Petty theft. There was theft from an unlocked vehicle on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 7:13 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Accident. Names were exchanged after an accident with no injuries on Broadway, it was reported at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.
