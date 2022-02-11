Complete garbage — Someone wanted to put their trash out but their intoxicated landlord kicked the trash can and got garbage all over the floor on Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont, it was reported 9:06 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.
SAN CARLOS
Assault. A man on the 1400 block of Laurel Street was arrested after assaulting a woman, it was reported 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28.
Assault. Someone on the 100 block of Torino Lane was arrested for hitting a man’s cellphone with a machete and threatening to harm him with it, it was reported 12:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.
Citation. A man on Arroyo Avenue was cited for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and for possessing methamphetamine, it was reported 9:23 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Citation. A man on Holly Street was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Wanted person. A wanted person was reported at Cadix printing on El Camino Real 8:17 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.
Petty theft. Someone committed petty theft at Staples on Noor Avenue, it was reported 2:14 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
Arrest. Someone was arrested at the Travelodge Hotel on South Airport Boulevard 6:27 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.
