Some sweet Kirkland jeans? — Someone stole items at Costco on Dubuque Avenue in South San Francisco, it was reported 1:13 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
SAN CARLOS
SAN CARLOS
Petty theft. Someone stole a bicycle from the 500 block of Chestnut Street, it was reported 4:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
Citation. A Stockton resident was issued a citation for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant with the Livermore Police Department on the 200 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 8:26 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
Citation. An East Palo Alto resident was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license on Industrial Way and Bing Street, it was reported 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.
Arrest. A Redwood City resident failed a series of drug abuse recognition tests on the 600 block of Elm Street, it was reported 9:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.
Arrest. A San Mateo resident was taken into custody for driving under the influence on Old County Road and East San Carlos Avenue, it was reported 5:19 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Trespassing. Someone trespassed Lot 18 on Baden Avenue, it was reported 10:49 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
Grand theft. Someone stole items at AC Hotel on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported 8:04 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for narcotics at King Drive and Callan Boulevard, it was reported 6:28 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
Vehicle stolen. Someone stole a vehicle at Avis Rent A Car on Harbor Way, it was reported 2:01 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
Grand theft. Someone stole items at Genentech on East Grand Avenue, it was reported 12:26 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
Citation. Someone was cited for a traffic law vehicle at Palos Verdes Way, it was reported 11:26 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
