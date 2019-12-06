Car trouble: People in a white vehicle on Vera Street in Redwood City were playing loud music, drinking and being loud, it was reported at 4:59 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
Redwood City
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Interstate 280 for driving under the influence, it was reported at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Battery. Someone was seen punching someone in the chest on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported at 8:17 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29.
Arrest. Someone was seen stealing a box of food from Broadway, it was reported at 2:01 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28.
DUI. Someone was seen driving under the influence on Redwood Shores Parkway, it was reported at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Hit-and-run. Someone’s parked car was hit on Madison Avenue, it was reported at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Loud music complaint. Caller says tenants are continuously harassing, banging on walls on Linden Street, it was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.