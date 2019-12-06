Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Car trouble: People in a white vehicle on Vera Street in Redwood City were playing loud music, drinking and being loud, it was reported at 4:59 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.

Redwood City

Arrest. Someone was arrested on Interstate 280 for driving under the influence, it was reported at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Battery. Someone was seen punching someone in the chest on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported at 8:17 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29.

Arrest. Someone was seen stealing a box of food from Broadway, it was reported at 2:01 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28.

DUI. Someone was seen driving under the influence on Redwood Shores Parkway, it was reported at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Hit-and-run. Someone’s parked car was hit on Madison Avenue, it was reported at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Loud music complaint. Caller says tenants are continuously harassing, banging on walls on Linden Street, it was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription