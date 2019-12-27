Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Fowl call: An injured goose was unable to fly on Sea Cloud Drive in Foster City, it was reported at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.

Foster City

Recklesss driving. Someone was doing doughnuts on Melbourne and Baffin streets, it was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.

Fireworks. Several people saw or heard fireworks on Ranger Circle, it was reported at 11:01 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.

Suspicious circumstances. Someone came home to find someone inside his vehicle on Halibut Street. The person fled on foot, it was reported at 1:18 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.

Auto burglary. A car was broken into on Port Royal Avenue, it was reported at 10:37 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.

Suspicious vehicle. Someone in a vehicle with tinted windows was driving slowly on Catamaran Street and Sloop Court, it was reported at 3:56 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.

