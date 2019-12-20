Looks like trouble: A man was standing on El Camino Real in Belmont staring at passersby, it was reported at 8:44 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.
Millbrae
Theft. Someone stole the front license plate of a vehicle on Vista Grande, it was reported at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 500 Block of El Camino Real for possessing a controlled substance, it was reported at 1:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Ashton Avenue for having a misdemeanor warrant, it was reported at 10:12 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26.
Burglary. Someone stole a rented vehicle from La Cruz Avenue, it was reported at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Theft. Someone stole the tires and rims from a vehicle on the 200 Block of Millwood Drive, it was reported at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Burlingame
Burglary. Someone smashed a Dodge Journey’s rear window on El Camino Real, a backpack and laptop were stolen, it was reported at 9:09 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
Burglary. Someone stole a vehicle on Piccadilly Place, it was reported at 8:56 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
Suspicious circumstance. Someone was seen trying to break into a store on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported at 12:43 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
Burglary. A car was broken into on Cowan Road, it was reported at 9:11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
Belmont
Dumping. Someone was seen dumping several large boxes and bags on Waltermire Street, it was reported at 8:49 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
Suspicious circumstance. Someone was seen banging on doors on Hiller Street, it was reported at 6:52 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.
Vandalism. A company suspects a package was stolen from their property on Willow Lane, it was reported at 8:34 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.