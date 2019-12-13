Hoo would do such a thing: A man put baby formula in a bag with an owl on it on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 1:12 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
Millbrae
Burglary. A rental car was broken into through a smashed passenger side window on the first block of Rollins Road and a backpack containing a laptop and cellphone worth about $1,600 were stolen, it was reported at 12:51 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Burglary. A car was broken into through a smashed rear window on the 200 block of El Camino Real and a backpack was stolen, it was reported at 11:52 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
Burglary. A car was broken into through a smashed window on the 200 block of Broadway and a backpack with about $1,900 of items was stolen, it was reported at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
Belmont
Disturbance. A group of people were being loud and partying on Bishop Road, it was reported at 3:19 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
Lost property. A woman left her phone in a Lyft and the driver admitted to having it but didn’t return it, it was reported at Dekoven Avenue 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Theft. A bag of loose change and a checkbook was taken from an unlocked car on Hillman Avenue, it was reported at 7:42 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
