That’s cold bro: There was a furnace issue on Bancroft Road in Burlingame, it was reported at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on the 200 block of Richmond Drive, it was reported at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Shoplifting. Someone was arrested for shoplifting food items worth $24.55 on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:29 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen on the 800 block of Crestview Drive, it was reported at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Missing person. Someone was reported for shoplifting and was found as a missing person out of San Francisco on the 600 block of Broadway, it was reported 3:55 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Burglary. Someone smashed a window of a vehicle where photos of someone were obtained at the scene on the 700 block of Broadway, it was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
