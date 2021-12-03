Daily Journal police reports generic logo

One fore the books: Someone vandalized a residential window on the 100 block of Sea Breeze Drive in Half Moon Bay with a golf ball and caused $3,000 in damages, it was reported 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26.

FOSTER CITY

Auto burglary. Someone stole a booklet containing vehicle registration from an auto on Sea Spray Lane, it was reported 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 7:37 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Citation. Someone on Nantucket Street was cited for attempted petty theft and for possessing burglary tools and narcotics paraphernalia, it was reported 1:55 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Fraud. A woman on Crane Avenue was scammed out of $1,000 when purchasing a ticket from an online concert ticket service, it was reported 7:01 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.

HALF MOON BAY

Arrest. Someone on the 100 block of San Mateo Road was arrested after they evaded a police officer and were found to be driving with a suspended license, it was reported 8:14 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26.

Citation. A man on the 100 block of Highway 1 was cited after a usable amount of suspected methamphetamine was found on him during a probation search, it was reported 2:46 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.

