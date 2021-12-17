They live their lives a quarter mile at a time — Two sports cars appeared to be getting ready to race on Seaport Boulevard and a man was standing in the middle of both cars, it was reported 3:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
BELMONT
Welfare check. Someone said they missed classes because they were a victim of domestic violence on Masonic Way, it was reported 1:04 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.
Animal call. Someone called concerned for the welfare of a deer lying in the middle of a street on the corner of Ralston Avenue and Davis Drive, it was reported 7:52 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.
Vehicle theft. Someone rummaged through a car and stole documents on Chesterton Avenue, it was reported 1:56 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Fraud. Someone made fraudulent withdraws at an ATM on El Camino Real, it was reported 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
FOSTER CITY
Grand theft. Someone on Metro Center Boulevard stole a wallet from a shopping cart and used the credit cards from it, it was reported 11:50 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
Citation. A man on Bounty Drive was cited for giving false information to a police officer, it was reported 5:49 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
Petty theft. Someone stole a temporary license plate from a woman’s car on Widgeon Street, it was reported 1:23 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.