Room for improvement: Someone that was intoxicated entered the wrong room and started a fight with one of the occupants on Shell Boulevard in Foster City, it was reported at 12:36 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

MILLBRAE

Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed a window of a vehicle on the 1300 block of El Camino Real and stole luggage and electronics, it was reported at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Vandalism. Someone vandalized a vehicle by pouring an unknown substance on the paint resulting in an estimated damage of $5,000 on the 1100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Suspicious circumstances. An unknown chemical with noxious fumes was found inside of a hotel room resulting in the cleanup by the Millbrae Fire Department on the 110 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Assault. A San Francisco resident was arrested for hitting someone with a metal bar on the 400 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:23 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for trespassing on private property and refusing to leave on the 100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:29 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16.

