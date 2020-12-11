Room for improvement: Someone that was intoxicated entered the wrong room and started a fight with one of the occupants on Shell Boulevard in Foster City, it was reported at 12:36 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13.
MILLBRAE
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed a window of a vehicle on the 1300 block of El Camino Real and stole luggage and electronics, it was reported at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Vandalism. Someone vandalized a vehicle by pouring an unknown substance on the paint resulting in an estimated damage of $5,000 on the 1100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Suspicious circumstances. An unknown chemical with noxious fumes was found inside of a hotel room resulting in the cleanup by the Millbrae Fire Department on the 110 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Assault. A San Francisco resident was arrested for hitting someone with a metal bar on the 400 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:23 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for trespassing on private property and refusing to leave on the 100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:29 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.