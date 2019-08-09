Cart them away: Someone hit another person with a shopping cart on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 7:18 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2.
San Carlos
Arrest. A Burlingame man was arrested for shoplifting, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and the possession of burglary tools on the 1300 block of San Carlos Avenue, it was reported at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.
Suspended license. A Redwood City man was cited for driving with a suspended license on the 1100 block of Old County Road, it was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 30.
Arrest. A San Carlos man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and the possession of a controlled substance on the 1000 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:13 p.m. Thursday, July 25.
Arrest. An Oakland man was arrested for public intoxication on the 1100 block of Old County Road, it was reported at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, July 25.
Burglary. A vehicle’s window was smashed and items totaling $2,200 were stolen from the vehicle on Holly Street and El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:28 a.m. Thursday, July 25.
Belmont
Hit-and-run. A motorist hit another vehicle, damaging their driver’s side door, before driving away on Shoreway Road, it was reported at 4:34 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.
Burglary. Tools totaling $1,000 were stolen from a truck on Sixth Avenue, it was reported at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.
Fraud. A customer was trying to pay with fake money on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.
