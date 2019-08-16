Can’t make this up: Someone stole cosmetics on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported at 11:59 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.
San Bruno
Reckless driving. A motorist was driving in circles on Huntington Avenue, it was reported at 11:51 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.
Accident. A motorist hit a gate before driving away on Commodore Drive, it was reported at 12:23 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.
Accident. Four vehicles got into an accident on Skyline Boulevard and West San Bruno Avenue, it was reported at 5:19 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Theft. Someone stole three bicycles and camera equipment from a garage on Quail Point Circle, it was reported at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Theft. Someone stole a volleyball set on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Burlingame
Theft. Someone stole license plates on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 5:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
Hazard. A branch was in the road on El Camino Real and Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 11:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
Hazard. A power line was down on Cypress Avenue, it was reported at 9:17 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.
Theft. A vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen on Park Road, it was reported at 8:07 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.
Malicious mischief. A vehicle’s window was smashed on California Drive, it was reported at 7:53 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.
