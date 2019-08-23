Monkey business: Two men and two women were reported stealing bananas and candy from a store on Angus Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported at 1:56 a.m. Tuesday Aug. 13.
San Bruno
Burglary. Someone’s vehicle window was smashed on Rollingwood Drive and a backpack and purse were stolen, it was reported at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 14.
Reckless driver. Someone reported a reckless driver on Angus Avenue it was reported at 10:33 p.m. Thursday Aug. 15.
Theft. Someone stole shoes on El Camino Real worth $280, it was reported at 6:06 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.
Threat. A Lyft driver was threatening a passenger after getting disconnected on the phone, it was reported at 12:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.
Mischief. Someone shot a BB through the window on Charleston Avenue, it was reported at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 14.
Burlingame
Disturbance. A group of kids were being loud in Washington Park. A warning was issued and they went home, it was reported at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Vehicle tampering. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on Bernal Avenue, it was reported at 8:13 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
City code violation. Heavy construction equipment was heard in the area of Carolan Avenue and Cadillac Way, it was reported at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone was spotted under a house that was undergoing construction. It was discovered to be the homeowner, it was reported at 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
