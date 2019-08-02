There’s no room for this: Someone was knocking on doors asking for a place to stay on Woodside Road in Redwood City, it was reported at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.
Redwood City
Suspicious circumstance. A man was seen face down in the parking lot on Marine Parkway, it was reported at 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.
Theft. Someone had their phone stolen from him on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.
Disturbance. Someone was asked to leave work on Industrial Way but refused and began a conflict with employees, it was reported at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on El Camino Real after yelling and cursing at people on the street, it was reported at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.
Disturbance. A man was seen urinating on a front door on Winslow Street, it was reported at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.
Theft. Three parking meters were pried open on Stambaugh Street and money was stolen, it was reported at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday, July 30.
Arrest. A man was arrested on Clinton Street after being seen prowling around a home, it was reported at 3:42 a.m. Tuesday, July 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.