Was he a grouch? A man was arrested after going through a tenant’s trash cans on Bradford Street in Redwood City, it was reported 10:54 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
SAN CARLOS
Citation. Someone known to have an outstanding warrant was contacted on the 900 block of El Camino Real and issued a citation, it was reported Sunday, July 25.
Burglary. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle on the 400 block of Industrial Road and stole $12,690 worth of items, including a suitcase and electronics, it was reported 2:23 p.m. Saturday, July 24.
Citation. Someone on the 900 block of El Camino Real was issued a citation for an active misdemeanor warrant out of San Benito County.
Burglary. Someone entered a residence on the 1100 block of Royal Lane through the garage door and stole three bicycles worth around $800, it was reported 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24.
Citation. Someone on Brittan Avenue was issued a citation during a traffic stop after narcotics paraphernalia was located on him during a consent search, it was reported 8:20 a.m. Saturday, July 24.
REDWOOD CITY
Vandalism. Someone vandalized a vehicle on Cape Hatteras Court and the victims were concerned it was because they were a gay couple, it was reported 1:13 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2.
Arrest. A man was arrested after refusing to let his girlfriend inside her apartment on Vera Avenue, it was reported 11:43 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
Disturbance. Four or five people were harassing a clerk on Broadway and threatening to hurt him and steal money, it was reported 5:45 p.m. Saturday, July 31.
HALF MOON BAY
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on the 600 block of Filbert Street and the loss was approximately $3,000, it was reported 9:20 a.m. Sunday, July 25.
Citation. A man on the 700 block of Main Street was issued a citation after he was found operating the vehicle without a seat belt, license or ignition interlock device, it was reported 1:31 p.m. Saturday, July 24.
