Men at work — Two construction workers got into a fight, and one was hit on the nose on Old County Road in Belmont, it was reported 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
FOSTER CITY
Road rage. Someone on a bike spit on a vehicle at the dog park on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 8:07 p.m. Thursday, July 28.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone called to say they saw a person getting into a suspicious vehicle on Pensacola Road. There was no crime, but they hadn’t seen the person around the area before, it was reported 5:27 p.m. Thursday, July 28.
Trespassing. Someone called to report a trespasser at about 4:23 p.m. Thursday, July 28, but it was a contractor performing their duties.
Disturbance. Two people were in dispute at the dog park on Foster City Boulevard at about 2:26 p.m. Thursday, July 28.
SAN CARLOS
Citation. A Foster City resident was cited for possessing suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on the 1100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 3:11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Citation. A San Francisco resident was cited for trespassing at a building that they had previously been admonished from entering. It occurred on the 100 block of El Camino Real and was reported 11:12 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1.
Citation. A San Bruno resident was issued a citation for using an expired vehicle registration, driving with a suspended license and possessing illegal fireworks on the 1100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 1 p.m. Thursday, July 28.
