But, I like it here: Someone was just released from jail but refused to leave the lobby of the police station on Maple Street in Redwood City, it was reported 4:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.

SAN CARLOS

Citation. A female subject that matched the description of a shoplifting suspect was contacted on the 1300 block of San Carlos Avenue for a consent search, during which she was cited for possessing narcotic paraphernalia, it was reported 11:36 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Citation. A man was issued a citation during a traffic stop on Central Avenue after he was found to be driving with a suspended license, it was reported 2:44 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Citation. A man on the 1600 block of McCue Avenue was issued a citation for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of San Mateo County, it was reported 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.

REDWOOD CITY

Arrest. A shirtless man was walking in traffic on Jefferson Avenue and hitting vehicles with his fist, he was arrested 7:53 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for sleeping in a park on Brewster Avenue, it was reported 12:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23.

Disturbance. A large group of males were street fighting on Broadway and hitting each other with belts, it was reported 2:35 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.

Disturbance. A man followed a woman to a restroom on Broadway and touched her, it was reported 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.

