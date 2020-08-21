Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Knock it off: Someone was knocking on a door on Rogell Avenue in San Mateo trying to get in and the resident threatened to shoot the person knocking, it was reported at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.

SAN MATEO

Residential burglary. Someone broke into a storage unit on South Boulevard and took everything out, it was reported at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Mountain lion sighting. Someone was in the hottub in their backyard on Emerald Court and came within 3 feet of a mountain lion, it was reported at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Disturbance. A person on La Selva Street was repeatedly receiving threatening texts, it was reported at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Robbery. Someone on South Norfolk Street attempted theft and hit and pushed an employee, it was reported at 10:56 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription