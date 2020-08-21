Knock it off: Someone was knocking on a door on Rogell Avenue in San Mateo trying to get in and the resident threatened to shoot the person knocking, it was reported at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
SAN MATEO
Residential burglary. Someone broke into a storage unit on South Boulevard and took everything out, it was reported at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Mountain lion sighting. Someone was in the hottub in their backyard on Emerald Court and came within 3 feet of a mountain lion, it was reported at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Disturbance. A person on La Selva Street was repeatedly receiving threatening texts, it was reported at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Robbery. Someone on South Norfolk Street attempted theft and hit and pushed an employee, it was reported at 10:56 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
