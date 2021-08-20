Sinner: Someone entered a church on the 700 block of Miramontes Street in Half Moon Bay and vandalized it by spreading food products on the floor of a room and in the toilet, it was reported 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2.

MILLBRAE

Arrest. Someone was arrested for public drunkenness on the 1100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 10:23 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.

Arrest. Someone on the 100 block of South El Camino Real was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, shoplifting and three outstanding warrants, it was reported 11:12 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Arrest. Someone on the corner of Taylor Boulevard and Broadway was contacted for suspicious behavior and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia leading to their arrest, it was reported 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.

SAN BRUNO

Robbery. Someone was robbed at gunpoint on West San Bruno Avenue, it was reported 10:44 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Abandoned vehicle. Someone left their vehicle parked on Linden Avenue for a week, it was reported 4:09 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Petty theft. Someone left their phone in a bag and came back to find it gone on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.

