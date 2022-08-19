Cleaned out — Someone reported their house cleaner stole $9,000 in cash from their home on Palm Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.
FOSTER CITY
Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle on Chess Drive, ransacked the interior and stole a briefcase, it was reported 9:42 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
Theft. Someone’s cellphone was stolen on Tarpon Street around midnight the previous day, it was reported 4:07 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
Accident with injury. A vehicle hit a pedestrian on Corsair Lane, it was reported 6:12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Burglary. Someone smashed a car window on Chess Drive and stole the owner’s purse, it was reported 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license on Franklin Parkway, it was reported 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. A Half Moon Bay resident was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on the 200 block of San Mateo Road, it was reported 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.
Arrest. A Watsonville resident was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs on the 1100 block of Main Street, it was reported 1:41 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.
Arrest. A Half Moon Bay resident was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and with a suspended driver’s license. They resisted arrest but were eventually arrested on the 100 block of San Mateo Road, it was reported 12:22 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
