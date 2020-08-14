Vermin: Someone on 16th Avenue and South B Street in San Mateo leaves snacks on their porch for delivery people but another person keeps eating them and leaving the trash, it was reported at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday, July 22.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. Someone on Hilton Avenue with a knife followed another person home and took money from them, it was reported at 10:06 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.
Arrest. Someone pushed another person out of a vehicle, it was reported at 2:31 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9.
Petty theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Anamor Street, it was reported at 5:41 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.
Grand theft. Someone on Page Street was a victim of a scam, it was reported at 6:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.
SAN MATEO
Fraud. Someone had been paying the PG&E bill for a resident on Edison Street and the resident was worried that the person was going to use the payments to claim ownership of the house, it was reported at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday, July 28.
Assault with deadly weapon. Someone was assaulted and jumped by four other people on South El Camino Real and suffered an abrasion from a knife, it was reported at 5:57 p.m. Monday, July 27.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone on West 39th Avenue was assaulted with a bat, it was reported at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday, July 22.
