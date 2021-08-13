Find the root of the problem: Someone broke a planter on El Camino Real in Burlingame, it was reported 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
SAN MATEO
Suspicious circumstances. A woman was driving home and noticed she was being followed by someone in a dark vehicle who then parked in her driveway and proceeded to knock at her door on East 40th Avenue, it was reported 10:15 p.m. Saturday, July 31.
Theft. Seven people dined at a restaurant on South El Camino Real and left before paying, it was reported 8:13 p.m. Friday, July 30.
Suspicious circumstances. An employee working at a business of South Delaware Street was sent home early for sexually assaulting another employee but was not leaving the parking lot and making other employees uncomfortable, it was reported 5:40 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.