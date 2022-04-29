Terrible tenant — Someone on the 300 block of El Camino Real in San Carlos was found by property management to be living in an empty apartment, it was reported 4:50 p.m. Monday, April 18.
SAN CARLOS
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 1500 block of San Carlos Avenue, it was reported 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, April 20.
Citation. Someone on Eaton Avenue was cited for possessing narcotic paraphernalia, it was reported 9:12 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.
Citation. Someone on Bayport Avenue was cited for possessing methamphetamine, it was reported 9:56 p.m. Monday, April 18.
Fraud. A man on the 1100 block of Laurel Street was defrauded for $8,000, it was reported noon Saturday, April 16.
