Was it a clean getaway? Someone stole bars of soap they placed in a bag with the California flag on it on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.
Foster City
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported at 10:59, Tuesday, April 21.
Burglary. A vehicle was broken into through a smashed window on Rock Harbor Lane, it was reported at 5:52 a.m. Tuesday, April 21.
Suspicious person. Someone was going door to door putting items for donation in a bag on East Court Lane, it was reported at 11:34 a.m. Monday, April 13.
Petty theft. A bicycle was stolen on Sea Spray Lane resulting in a loss of approximately $2,500, it was reported at 3:20 p.m. Saturday, April 11.
Redwood City
Disturbance. A group of people were loitering in a carport being loud and drinking on Middlefield Road, it was reported at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.
Arrest. A transient was arrested for public drunkenness after yelling at staff inside a restaurant on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:03 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.
