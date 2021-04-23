iProblem: A business owner on El Camino Real in San Bruno picked up an Airpod a customer dropped, put it in his ear, claimed it was his and that he wouldn’t return it, it was reported at 2:22 p.m. Sunday, April 18.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. Someone was arrested for threatening to “shoot up” a business on the 1100 block of Industrial Road, it was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
Grand theft. Someone stole a portable generator from underneath a camper/RV worth approximately $1,260 on the 500 block of Pico Boulevard, it occurred between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday, April 16.
Burglary. Someone broke into a locked storage unit on the 1100 block of Kings Mountain Road and stole $750 of tools and equipment, it occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 16.
REDWOOD CITY
Arrest. Someone was arrested for following children and yelling at them on Pine Street, it was reported at 8:58 p.m. Sunday, April 18.
Suspicious person. A group of five individuals, two wearing black hoodies, appeared to be casing vehicles on Rose Avenue, it was reported at 12:39 a.m. Sunday, April 18.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for soliciting customers for sex and throwing a beer at a Redwood City resident on Fifth Avenue, it was reported at 1:34 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
