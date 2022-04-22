That’s a-jarring — An open door was reported at Ready Spaces on Dollar Avenue in South San Francisco at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, April 10.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Fraud. Someone committed fraud at Flash Photo on Maple Avenue, it was reported 10:48 a.m. Tuesday, April 12.
Disorderly conduct. Someone was reported for disorderly conduct at Downtown Liquor on Grand Avenue 1:16 p.m. Monday, April 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for narcotics at Umili America Inc. on Shaw Road, it was reported 3:53 a.m. Saturday, April 9.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a DUI on the corner of El Camino Real and Chestnut Avenue, it was reported 1:58 a.m. Friday, April 8.
Man down. A man was reported to be down on First Lane at 10:46 a.m. Thursday, April 7.
Citation. Someone received a citation for traffic law abandoned on Fairfax Way, it was reported 3:47 a.m. Tuesday, April 5.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a DUI on the corner of Forestview Drive and Iris Court, it was reported 1:11 a.m. Monday, April 4.
